POCO X5 5G just launched in India, starts at Rs. 16,999!

Following the release of POCO X5 Pro 5G, and now POCO X5 5G launched in India! The vanilla model finally will go on sale in India one month after the pro model. Xiaomi’s new POCO X5 lineup is here!

POCO X5 5G in India

With the introduction of POCO X5 5G, the entire POCO X5 series is available in India. Xiaomi India team made an announcement regarding the pricing and availability of POCO X5 5G.

The phone just launched in India and you will be able to buy it through official Xiaomi channels and Flipkart. Click here to get more info about availability.

POCO X5 5G Specifications

POCO X5 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695. It’s not a flagship chipset but it has enough power for everyday simple tasks. POCO X5 5G has 5000 mAh battery with 33W charging. The phone weighs 189 grams and has 7.98mm thickness, comes in three colors: blue, green and black. It also has 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card slot and IR blaster.

POCO X5 5G has 6.67″ AMOLED 120 Hz display and its highest brightness level is 1200 nits. The display has touch sample rate of 240 Hz and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The contrast ratio of display is 4,500,000:1.

On camera setup, we’re greeted with triple cameras, 48 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide camera and 2 MP macro camera. Unfortunately, none of the cameras have OIS. It’s quite understandable since it’s not a camera centric smartphone.

Storage & RAM and pricing

For early buyers, the 6 GB / 128 GB version costs Rs. 16,999, and the 8 GB / 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999. Without a preorder, these prices will be Rs. 2,000 higher meaning 6 GB / 128 GB variant will be priced at Rs. 18,999 and 8 GB / 256 GB variant will be priced at Rs. 20,999.

First sale of POCO X5 5G begins on March 21 12:00 PM through Flipkart. You can read full specifications of POCO X5 5G here. What do you think about POCO X5 5G? Please comment down below!