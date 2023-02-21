POCO X5 5G launched in Indonesia, starts at IDR 3,399K!

POCO X5 series have been released globally earlier and now POCO X5 5G is currently awaiting its new owners in Indonesia! Both POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G are available globally but things are a little different for India and Indonesia, while Pro model was introduced in India and vanilla model was just introduced in Indonesia today.

POCO X5 5G Indonesia launch

POCO X5 5G equips a 6.67″ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The display can reach up to 1200 nits brightness. POCO X5 5G’s display has 240 Hz touch sample rate and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The contrast ratio is 4,500,000:1.

The phone weighs 189 grams and has thickness of 7.98 mm. Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the POCO X5 5G. It’s a mediocre CPU that can handle everyday basic tasks. It scored over 400,000 on AnTuTu.

POCO X5 5G boasts a triple camera setup with 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera, although none of them has optical image stabilization. The phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card slot, and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W charging. POCO X5 5G comes in three colors: black, blue and green.

6 GB / 128 GB variant of POCO X5 5G is priced at IDR 3.399.000 and 8 GB / 256 GB variant is priced at IDR 3.899.000.

You can order it through official POCO Indonesia website, Shopee and erafone.

What do you think about POCO X5 5G? Please comment down below!