POCO X5 5G will be launched in Indonesia on February 21!

POCO X5 5G device, which was recently launched globally, will be available in Indonesia very soon. Leaders of mid-range devices, the POCO X5 series has been long awaited by its fans. It was recently introduced around the world. POCO Indonesia announced on its official Twitter account that a promotional event for POCO X5 5G will be held in Indonesia very soon. It seems that only the POCO X5 5G device will be launched, the POCO X5 Pro 5G is not in sight.

POCO X5 5G Indonesia Launch Event

The event post was shared on the POCO Indonesia Twitter account in the past hours. POCO X5 5G device will be launched to all Indonesian users with the POCO Launch event to be held on 21 February 2023, at 3:00 AM (UTC) / 10:00 (WIB). The event can be watched live on POCO Indonesia’s official YouTube channel. A device that will bring competition to the mid-range smartphone series. Indonesian users will be disappointed that the POCO X5 Pro 5G device, which is the top model of the POCO X5 series, will not be available for sale in Indonesia.

POCO X5 5G Specifications

POCO X5 5G is a device that offers high features at an affordable price. It was released in November 2022. The device offers superior performance at a budget with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (SM6375) (6nm) chipset. And 6.67″ FHD+ (1080×2400) 120Hz AMOLED display available with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is a triple camera setup with a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth camera. POCO X5 5G has a 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 33W Quick Charge support.

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (SM6375) (6nm)

Display: 6.67″ Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ (1080×2400) 120Hz

Camera: 48MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (118˚) (f/2.2) (ultrawide) + 2MP (f/2.4) (depht)

Selfie Camera: 8MP (f/2.0)

RAM/Storage: 4/6/8GB RAM + 128/256GB Storage

Battery/Charging: 5000mAh Li-Po with 33W Quick Charge support

OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

This device with 4GB,6GB, 8GB RAM, and 128GB, 256GB storage options will be in stock with a starting price of $199. You can find more information about the device on this page. It’s a really good device for the price. Unmatched in terms of price performance. There is about 1 week until the launch event and we will inform you about possible developments during this time. What do you think of the POCO X5 5G? You can give your views and comments below. Stay tuned for more.