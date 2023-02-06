POCO X5 Pro 5G launched in India, starts at Rs. 20,999!

POCO X5 Pro 5G has just been launched in India! The brand new POCO X5 Pro 5G comes with a pretty fast Snapdragon 778G chipset and an affordable price tag. Let’s take a look at POCO X5 Pro 5G.

Performance

POCO X5 Pro 5G equips Snapdragon 778G chipset. It’s the same chipset used on Xiaomi 12 Lite, Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed and Nothing Phone (1). We would easily call it a midrange chipset. POCO also revealed the AnTuTu Benchmark result of POCO X5 Pro 5G.

Given that the current flagship smartphones have AnTuTu scores of over one million, it appears that the POCO X5 Pro 5G will perform fairly well. Base variant is paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

5000 mAh battery powers the Snapdragon 778G. POCO X5 Pro 5G supports 67W fast charging.

Design & Display

POCO X5 Pro 5G comes in 3 different colors: black, blue and yellow. It has glass back cover and plastic frame. Even it has plastic frame it’s very nice to see midrange phones to come with glass back. Previous POCO X4 Pro comes with a glass back as well.

The selfie camera is placed at the middle. This display offers 1920 Hz PWM dimming which is good for your eye health and offers Dolby Vision as well.

POCO X5 Pro 5G featues 120 Hz 6.67″ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. It also has SD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack. The fingerprint sensor is placed at side of the phone.

Camera

POCO X5 Pro 5G comes with 108 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide camera, 2 MP macro camera. Main camera does not have OIS and can record videos at 4K 30 FPS.

On the front it features a 16 MP selfie camera and it’s capable of recording videos at 1080p 30 FPS.

Price & Storage options

POCO X5 Pro 5G comes with MIUI 14 and Android 12 installed out of the box. POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro have been released globally but India will get the Pro model only. You can buy it thorugh Flipkart and official Xiaomi channels. Here is the pricing for POCO X5 Pro 5G in India.

8 GB / 128 GB – 22,999 INR – 278 USD

8 GB / 256 GB – 24,999 INR – 302 USD

Indian customers may have 2,000 INR discount by paying through ICICI Bank, the final price will be 20,999 INR which is 22,999 INR respectively. What do you think about POCO X5 Pro 5G? Please comment down below!