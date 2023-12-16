POCO X6 Pro 5G will be launched globally in January 2024

The legendary smartphone POCO X6 Pro 5G is coming. Xiaomi launched Redmi K70 series in China 3 weeks ago. Redmi K70 series includes 3 models. These are Redmi K70E, Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro models. While users expected Redmi K70E to be introduced as POCO F6 in other markets, they were shocked. In an interesting decision, the smartphone manufacturer preferred to use the name POCO X6 Pro 5G.

This signals the comeback of the legendary POCO X series. As Xiaomiui team, we come to you with excellent news. Xiaomi will officially launch the POCO X6 Pro 5G soon. The fact that the impressive device will arrive in the global market makes users happy.

POCO X6 Pro 5G arrives in January 2024

POCO X3 Pro shocked everyone with great performance. The smartphone was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. This SoC is 2019’s flagship chip. Now, the upcoming POCO X6 Pro 5G will be very different from the previous versions.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 SOC is at the heart of the POCO X6 Pro 5G. Xiaomi prefers to use MediaTek chips in the X series model this time. The Dimensity 8300 is a very powerful processor and is famous for its performance. You must be wondering when this legendary phone will be arriving. The company is preparing to launch the POCO X6 Pro 5G at the launch event in January 2024.

The countdown to the POCO X6 Pro 5G launch on the global market has begun and the expected launch date will be the last week of January. At the same time, the smartphone will also be launched in India, which means that users in all regions will be able to buy the POCO X6 Pro 5G. It reveals that the smartphone will come with the Android 14 based HyperOS interface.

This information was provided by the official Xiaomi server. When you buy the POCO X6 Pro 5G, it will come with HyperOS installed directly inside. HyperOS will take the POCO X6 Pro 5G to the next level with smooth animations and effects. You’ll be more than happy to use the device. This will also help the POCO X6 Pro 5G to reach high sales levels. Xiaomi is expected to make a good profit from this smartphone.

Source: Xiaomiui