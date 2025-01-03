Poco X7 Pro to come in Iron Man Edition design

Poco said that the Poco X7 Pro will be offered in Iron Man Edition design.

The Poco X7 series will be unveiled on January 9. Earlier, the brand revealed the dual-color black and yellow design of the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro. According to the company, there is also a Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition.

The phone retains the vertical pill-shaped design of the standard Poco X7 Pro, but it boasts a red back panel with an Iron Man image in the center and an Avengers logo below it. According to the company, the Poco X7 Pro will also make its debut next Thursday.

The news follows several revelations from Poco about the X7 Pro, including its Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip, 6550mAh battery, and ₹30K starting price in India. As per earlier reports, the X7 Pro is based on the Redmi Turbo 4 and will offer LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, 90W wired charging, and HyperOS 2.0.

