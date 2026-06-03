Poco X8 Pro gets new Bold Yellow variant

The Poco X8 Pro is now available in a new color: Bold Yellow.

The series debuted in March with the Pro and Pro Max models. The former was originally offered only in Mint Green, White, Black, and the Iron Man Edition. Now, the brand has started offering the phone in a new striking yellow shade.

Inspired by the racetrack’s yellow element, it features futuristic industrial patterns on its back. Like the other variants, it is armed with a Dynamic RGB LED.

It also offers the same specifications as the earlier color variants, and comes in the same 8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations. Sadly, it is worth noting that it has recently been hit with a price hike in India, where the base price is now ₹34,999, up from ₹32,999.

Here are more details about the Poco X8 Pro: