Realme to unveil model with more than 10000mAh battery capacity on August 27

Realme is teasing an upcoming device with a battery capacity of over 10000mAh.

Chinese smartphone companies have been putting significant effort into introducing huge batteries in their recent devices. Realme is one of the biggest names in the game. In May, the brand showcased a 10000mAh concept model. Now, it is back, promising to introduce a device with a cell that is more powerful than that. According to the company, the phone will be announced next Wednesday.

The news follows earlier leaks about Realme’s plan for such a device. According to a tip, while many believe that the Realme GT 10000mAh will just remain a concept model, it actually “will be put into mass production.” However, the phone is reportedly coming next year. If this is true, Realme’s upcoming announcement could be about another concept model, which will be the one we will see in 2026. Interestingly, Realme made the announcement using its global account on X, suggesting that the device could be offered in other markets besides China.

In addition to Realme, other companies are also planning to introduce smartphones with batteries as big as 10000mAh. For instance, the Honor Power 2 is rumored to offer a 10000mAh± battery.

