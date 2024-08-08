Realme 13 4G now official in Indonesia

The Realme 13 4G has finally arrived in Indonesia, offering fans a more affordable Realme 13 version with decent features.

The news follows the launch of the model’s dedicated page on the brand’s website in Indonesia. Now, the company has confirmed that the new phone comes with a Snapdragon 685, which is paired with 8GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging power.

The Realme 13 4G is available in Skyline Blue and Pioneer Green colors. Buyers can also choose between its two configurations of 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, which are priced at IDR3,000,000 and IDR3,200,000, respectively.

Here are more details about the Realme 13 4G: