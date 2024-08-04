Realme 13’s 4G variant is coming on August 7 in Indonesia

Realme has finally confirmed the upcoming arrival of the vanilla Realme 13 4G model to the market. The model will be first launched in Indonesia on August 7.

The phone will succeed the Realme 12 4G and join the other models in the Realme 13 lineup, including the recently launched Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+. Interestingly, the phone seems to have a handful of similarities to its predecessor, leading to speculation that the two are just the same phones.

According to the details presented by the brand on its Indonesian website, the Realme 13 4G will borrow several features from the Realme 12 4G, including its Snapdragon 685 processor, 8GB memory, 120Hz AMOLED screen, OIS-armed Sony Lytia LYT-600 camera, 5000mAh battery, 67W charging, and other details.

Despite the possibility of the Realme 13 4G being a rebranded Realme 12 4G, the former could still be an enticing choice for some looking for an affordable device with a decent set of features. More details about the phone will be revealed as the launch date nears. Keep tuned!