10K unit pre-orders welcome Realme 13 Pro series within first 6 hours of launch in India

India welcomed the Realme 13 Pro series warmly this week in its launch. According to the company, it received 10,000 pre-orders just six hours after the devices were launched.

The company announced the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus this week in India after a series of teases it made online to build up fans’ excitement for the series. Interestingly, the strategy seems to have worked, with the company revealing through its account on X that pre-orders for the series reached 10,000 within just the first six hours of its debut. The company’s ₹3000 discount offer could be one of the biggest contributors to the success.

To recall, here are the details of the two phones:

Realme 13 Pro

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

8GB/128GB (₹26,999), 8GB/256GB (₹28,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹31,999) configurations

Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Rear Camera: 50MP LYT-600 primary + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP

5200mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC wired charging

Android 14-based RealmeUI

Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

Realme 13 Pro+