Exec unboxes Realme 13 Pro series to underscore Monet-inspired designs

The Realme 13 Pro series will debut soon, and to further build up anticipation for the lineup, Realme VP Chase Xu shared an unboxing clip of the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus. In the video, the brand’s global marketing president focused on the models’ designs, which are inspired by the French painter Oscar-Claude Monet’s “Haystacks” and “Water Lilies” paintings.

The company earlier shared poster and clip materials of the series, marking its impending arrival in the market. According to the company, the design was achieved through a collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. With the partnership, the phones have been revealed to come in Emerald Green, Monet Gold, and Monet Purple color options. Aside from those, Realme promised that the series would also come in Miracle Shining Glass and Sunrise Halo designs, which were both inspired by Monet.

After this, Xu shared his own unboxing video of the Realme 13 Pro Plus on X. The clip also shows the Realme 13 Pro as the VP talks about the series’ design. The executive didn’t detail the specifics of the phones’ internals but heavily focused on the appearance of the new handhelds.

The series boasts circular camera islands in the back contained in a metal ring. The main highlight of the series, nonetheless, is the back panel, which Xu revealed was produced using a complex process. According to Xu, the company conducted “nearly 200 texture samples and color adjustments” and “took several dozens of various different layering processes to accomplish this complex effect” in the phones.

In line with this, he showed the layers of the panel, including the base film with “tens of thousands of very tiny and shimmering magnetic shiny particles” and high-gloss AG glass that doesn’t retain fingerprints or smudges.

The two models are expected to have 50MP Sony LYTIA sensors and a HYPERIMAGE+ engine in their camera systems. As per reports, the Pro+ variant will be armed with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and a 5050mAh battery. Specifics about the two models are currently scarce, but we expect more details to surface online as their launch nears.