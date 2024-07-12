Confirmed: Monet-inspired Realme 13 Pro, Pro+ to launch in India this month

Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ this July in India. The company also shared the official clip and posters of the series, revealing designs inspired by French painter Oscar-Claude Monet’s “Haystacks” and “Water Lilies” paintings.

According to the company, the design was achieved through a collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. With the partnership, the phones have been revealed to come in Emerald Green, Monet Gold, and Monet Purple color options. Aside from those, Realme promised that the series would also come in Miracle Shining Glass and Sunrise Halo designs, which were both inspired by Monet.

In the materials shared by the company, the Haystacks painting by Monet took the spotlight. The phone appears to have a classic yet luxurious look, which sports Monet’s painting design. As Realme shared, its Monet Gold design is “inspired by Monet’s golden haystacks under sunlight, where the hues radiate warmth and tranquility.”

The two models are expected to have 50MP Sony LYTIA sensors and a HYPERIMAGE+ engine in their camera systems. As per reports, the Pro+ variant will be armed with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and a 5050mAh battery. Specifics about the two models are currently scarce, but we expect more details to surface online as their launch nears.