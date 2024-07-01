Realme 13 Pro+ 5G is getting 5050mAh battery, FCC listing shows

The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G recently appeared on the FCC platform, and the listing shows that it will be equipped with a 5050mAh battery.

The device is expected to launch in China soon, explaining the bits of leaks about it in the past weeks. One of the earlier ones pertains to its memory and storage configurations, which are expected to include 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB options. According to an earlier report, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will also be offered in Monet Gold and Emerald Green colors.

Now, another leak about the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G has surfaced online through its FCC certification. According to the listing, the handheld will have dimensions of 161.34 x 73.91 x 8.23mm and a weight of 190g/187g. The main highlight of the certification, nonetheless, is its power department, which will house the 5050mAh battery. This is not much of an improvement compared to the 5000mAh battery of the Realme 12 Pro+, but according to a leak, the upcoming phone could offer a higher 80W charging.

The news follows an earlier report about the processor and camera system details of the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G. According to the leaks, the Realme 13 Pro+ could have a 50MP periscope telephoto for its triple camera setup. As per reputable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the component would specifically be a Sony IMX882 3x periscope lens. The 1/1.953” sensor has yet to make its official entrance into the industry, and DCS revealed that Realme will be the first to use it. Moreover, the tipster added that the model would have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and the same rear circular camera island.

In the platform section, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G is believed to be using a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Although it is not the best chipset in the market, it is still considered a good addition since its predecessor only has the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.