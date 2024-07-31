Realme 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ now official with SD 7s Gen 2, Hyperimage+ cam, Monet designs

Finally, after a series of teases and leaks, Realme has unveiled the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ in India.

Both phones boast the same SD 7s Gen 2 chip and are armed with the Hyperimage+ photography architecture in their camera departments. They also feature Monet-inspired designs that the company earlier revealed.

Nonetheless, those are not the only highlights of the two, especially with the Pro+ model sporting the Sony LYT-701 sensor for its 50MP main camera unit. As the brand revealed, the Realme 13 Pro+ is the first model to use this component in the market. Another first for the device is the use of the Sony LYT-600 sensor with a 73mm focal length for its 50MP 3x telephoto. Even more, both the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ are equipped with AI capabilities in their camera systems, including Smart Removal.

The phones will be available for open sales on August 6, but fans can now place their pre-orders through realme.com and Flipkart.

Here are more details about the two phones:

Realme 13 Pro

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

8GB/128GB (₹26,999), 8GB/256GB (₹28,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹31,999) configurations

Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Rear Camera: 50MP LYT-600 primary + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP

5200mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC wired charging

Android 14-based RealmeUI

Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

Realme 13 Pro+