Realme 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ now official with SD 7s Gen 2, Hyperimage+ cam, Monet designs

Santiago Jr Bongco
Jul. 31, 2024, 9:26

Finally, after a series of teases and leaks, Realme has unveiled the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ in India.

Both phones boast the same SD 7s Gen 2 chip and are armed with the Hyperimage+ photography architecture in their camera departments. They also feature Monet-inspired designs that the company earlier revealed.

Nonetheless, those are not the only highlights of the two, especially with the Pro+ model sporting the Sony LYT-701 sensor for its 50MP main camera unit. As the brand revealed, the Realme 13 Pro+ is the first model to use this component in the market. Another first for the device is the use of the Sony LYT-600 sensor with a 73mm focal length for its 50MP 3x telephoto. Even more, both the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ are equipped with AI capabilities in their camera systems, including Smart Removal.

The phones will be available for open sales on August 6, but fans can now place their pre-orders through realme.com and Flipkart.

Here are more details about the two phones:

Realme 13 Pro

  • 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • 8GB/128GB (₹26,999), 8GB/256GB (₹28,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹31,999) configurations
  • Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Rear Camera: 50MP LYT-600 primary + 8MP ultrawide
  • Selfie: 32MP
  • 5200mAh battery
  • 45W SuperVOOC wired charging
  • Android 14-based RealmeUI
  • Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

Realme 13 Pro+

  • 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • 8GB/256GB (₹32,999), 12GB/256GB (₹34,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹36,999) configurations
  • Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-701 primary with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 3x telephoto with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
  • Selfie: 32MP
  • 5200mAh battery
  • 80W SuperVOOC wired charging
  • Android 14-based RealmeUI
  • Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

