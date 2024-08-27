Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition launches in China

The Chinese market has welcomed another Realme model this week: the Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition.

Realme unveiled the Realme 13 Pro series in India in July. Now, the company has introduced a new addition to the series through the Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition model. However, instead of launching it in India, Realme announced the phone in its local market. Currently, there’s no word on whether the brand has plans to make a global release of the said model.

The Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition is almost the same as the Realme 13 Pro device that was unveiled last month. The only difference is in the camera department. Unlike its Indian Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus siblings, which have three camera lenses in the back, the Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition in China only offers two rear cameras.

As for the other sections, the Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition is basically the same as the vanilla Realme 13 Pro. With this, interested buyers in China will get: