Realme 16, 16 Pro+ smacked with new hike… But here’s the good news

The Realme 16 and Realme 16 Pro+ have increased their prices again. On a positive note, Realme made a surprising move amidst these hikes.

The news follows several increases the brand has introduced to the series all the way back in February. To recall, the standard model debuted with 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at ₹28,999, ₹30,999, and ₹33,999, respectively.

The Realme 16 Pro+ is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at ₹39,999, ₹41,999, and ₹44,999, respectively. On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at ₹31,999 and ₹36,999, respectively.

To underscore, those are the launch prices of the said phones. Following the price hike of the series in May, the brand is back again to raise the prices of the vanilla and Pro+ variants. Yet, interestingly, the Pro model gets some price slashes.

According to their latest listings, here are the latest prices of the said models:

Realme 16

8GB/128GB: 34,999 (from 33,999)

8GB/256GB: 37,999 (from 36,999)

12GB/256GB: 40,999 (from 39,999)

Realme 16 Pro+

8GB/128GB: 49,999 (from 46,999)

8GB/256GB: 52,999 (from 48,999)

12GB/256GB: 55,999 (from 52,999)

Realme 16 Pro