Realme C63 5G now official with Dimensity 6300, up to 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Realme has a new phone offering for its fans in India: the Realme C63 5G.

The phone is the new version of the Realme C63 4G, which launched in July. Nonetheless, unlike its 4G sibling, it has a better chip and improved design, including a new camera arrangement. Compared to its 4G counterpart, the new Realme C63 5G comes with a camera island placed in the center of its back panel.

Sadly, not everything about the Realme C63 5G is better than its sibling, especially its charging speed, which dropped to 10W (versus 45W in the 4G version).

The phone will be available on the Realme India and Flipkart platforms starting August 20. Buyers can choose from its Starry Gold and Forest Green color options, while its configurations come in two choices: 4GB/128GB (₹10,999) and 8GB/128GB (₹12,999).

Here are more details about the Realme C63 5G: