Realme C63 is now in India

The Realme C63 model is also now in the Indian market.

The model made its first debut in Indonesia and Malaysia, but Realme fans in India should now also be able to purchase the device via realme.com, Flipkart, and retail outlets.

The device is the latest budget offering from the brand in the country, with its sole 4GB/128GB configuration only costing ₹8,999.

It comes with a decent set of features, including a UNISOC T612 chip, a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging capability, and more.

Here are more details about the Realme C63: