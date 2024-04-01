Yes, Realme C65 is also getting the Dynamic Button

In a surprising move, Realme is also bringing its Dynamic Button to the more affordable C series. On Tuesday, April 2, the company will unveil its next creation, which sports the said feature: the Realme C65.
The handheld will be first unveiled in Vietnam on Tuesday and is expected to soon arrive in other markets, including in Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Philippines, and more. Before its official announcement, however, the company has already confirmed several details about the phone. One includes the Dynamic Button we saw in Realme 12 5G.
Needless to say, the feature has the same concept as Apple’s Action Button, which allows users to designate specific quick actions/shortcuts to the said button. Some include options for Airplane Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Mute, Music, and more. In Realme, however, the Dynamic Button’s functions are integrated into the Power button, making it a multi-functional element for waking up the device, unlocking it (via fingerprint), and accessing other functions.
The feature joins the other confirmed details about the C65, including the following:
- The device is expected to have a 4G LTE connection.
- It could be powered by a 5000mAh battery, albeit there’s still uncertainty about this capacity.
- It will support 45W SuperVooC charging capability.
- It will run on Realme UI 5.0 system, which is based on Android 14.
- It will feature an 8MP front camera.
- The camera module in the upper left part of the back houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP lens alongside a flash unit.
- It will be available in purple, black, and dark gold colorways.
