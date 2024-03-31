Realme Vietnam shares images of C65 ahead of April 2 launch

Realme C65 will be launching in different markets in April, and Vietnam is the first country to welcome the new device this coming Tuesday. In line with this, Realme Vietnam shared the official photos of the handheld, giving us a better view of the device’s physical features.

The C65 will be offered to the global market, and the company is gradually revealing certain details about the phone as the event approaches. Days ago, Realme Vice President Chase Xu shared an image of the phone’s back, which boasts a glossy blue body and a rectangular rear camera module. The picture suggests a flat design for the smartphone, which seems to be sporting a thin body. On the right part section of the frame, the Power and volume buttons can be seen, while the camera module in the upper left part of the back houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP lens alongside a flash unit.

Now, Realme Vietnam has doubled down on teasing the model by sharing another set of images. This time, the company posted the phone in two different colors, revealing that aside from the blue/purple option, it will also come in black (the other one is brown/gold).

No other details were shared by the company aside from the images. Nonetheless, these add to the current information we know about the C65, including: