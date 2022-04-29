Realme GT NEO3 launched in India in both 80W and 150W charging variants!

Realme has today hosted a launch event in India, where they announced a bunch of products such as Realme GT NEO3, Realme Smart TV, and Realme Buds Air 3 in the all-new edition. The Realme GT NEO3 was the main focus of the whole launch event. The NEO3 offers fabulous set of specifications such as MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G, 120Hz AMOLED display, Sony IMX 766 OIS main camera and much more. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications and price of the device.

Realme GT NEO3; Specifications and Price

Starting off with the specifications, the Realme GT NEO3 flaunts a gorgeous 6.7-inches AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ 1080*2400 pixel resolution, 1000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut. The brand also claims that the device has the highest screen to body ratio of any Realme device ever. It is powered by the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device has an upgraded triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, 8MP secondary ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor last. It has OIS video stabilization support in the rear camera too. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie snapper housed in a centre punch-hole cutout. The device comes in two different variants; one with a 4500mAh battery and 150W UltraDART charge and one with 5000mAh and 80W SuperDART charge.

It will boot up on Android 12 based realme UI 3.0 skin out of the box. The device is equipped with a 39606mm2 heat dissipation area, which comprises a 4129mm2 3D tempered VC unit and a nine-layer heat dissipation structure. The smartphone will be available in three different configurations in India; 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The 8GB variants come with 80W charging support while the 12GB variant comes with 150W charging support.

The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 36,999, the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 38,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 42,999. It will be available in Nitro Blue, Asphalt Black, and Sprint White colour variants. It will go for sale in India starting May 04th, 2022 on Flipkart India and realme India’s official store.