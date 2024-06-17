Oops! Realme GT6 sales in Spain is delayed — because of robbery

In an unfortunate turn of events, the first batch of Realme GT6 that was about to hit the stores in Spain this week was stolen. In line with this, the brand suggested that there could be a delay in the release of the model in the said market.

Realme Spain confirmed the news in a post, noting that the theft happened due to “uncontrollable factors.” According to a report, the robbery occurred on May 29 when the transport vehicle driver was robbed by armed criminals. Unfortunately, the authorities were unable to retrieve the stolen units.

The brand addressed the matter in a post ahead of the model’s scheduled June 20 launch, suggesting that the release date of the device might be pushed back.

“Due to uncontrollable factors, our Realme GT6 was stolen on the way to Spain,” Realme shared on X. “Despite our best efforts, we are unable to recover them, so there is no guarantee that the GT6 phones will be available in local stores this week.”

Aside from Spain, the Realme GT6 is expected to be launched in other markets as well. As shared in earlier reports, the phone will offer Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, up to 16GB RAM, 5500mAh battery capacity, SuperVOOC charging technology, support for 5G and NFC, and the Realme UI 5.0.

Unfortunately, with Realme’s current situation in Spain, it is unknown if GT6’s global release in other markets will also be affected. We will update this story with more information soon.