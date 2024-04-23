Realme Narzo 70 5G to launch in India this Wednesday

Realme has confirmed that it will unveil the Narzo 70 5G in the Indian market this Wednesday, April 24.

The smartphone will join the launching of the Narzo 70x 5G model in the same market tomorrow. According to the brand, it will offer the handheld under the ₹15K price range.

In line with the announcement, Realme confirmed several details about the device, including its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip and VC Cooling system. According to the company, it will be the “fastest phone under 15K.”

Aside from those things, earlier reports revealed that the Narzo 70 5G will be armed with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP primary sensor leading its triple-camera setup.

In related news, the Narzo 70x is expected to have a 45W fast charging, a 5000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and an IP54 rating.