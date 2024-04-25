Here’s what you need to know about Realme Narzo 70, 70x

The Realme Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x are finally here, and they offer two different sets of features that appeal to fans.
The company made its official announcement about the two models this week following a series of leaks and teases about them. The two join the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which launched in India with a Dimensity 7050 chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage options. The Realme Narzo 70 also uses the Dimensity 7050 chip, but it differs in other sections. The same applies to the 70x version, which also comes with a handful of various interesting features.
If you are wondering what sets Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x apart from each other, here are the main points you need to know about the two 5G phones:
Realme Narzo 70
- Dimensity 7050
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, and Rainwater Smart Touch support
- 6GB and 8GB RAM options
- 128GB internal storage
- 50MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor
- 16MP front camera
- Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging, reverse wired charging
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Mini Capsule 2.0 support
- IP54 rating
- Ice Blue and Olive Green color options
Realme Narzo 70x
- Dimensity 6100+
- 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate
- 4GB and 6GB RAM options
- 128GB internal storage
- 50MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Android14-based Realme UI 5.0
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Ice Blue and Forest Green color options