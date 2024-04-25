Here’s what you need to know about Realme Narzo 70, 70x

The Realme Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x are finally here, and they offer two different sets of features that appeal to fans.

The company made its official announcement about the two models this week following a series of leaks and teases about them. The two join the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which launched in India with a Dimensity 7050 chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage options. The Realme Narzo 70 also uses the Dimensity 7050 chip, but it differs in other sections. The same applies to the 70x version, which also comes with a handful of various interesting features.

If you are wondering what sets Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x apart from each other, here are the main points you need to know about the two 5G phones:

Realme Narzo 70

Dimensity 7050

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, and Rainwater Smart Touch support

6GB and 8GB RAM options

128GB internal storage

50MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor

16MP front camera

Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

5,000mAh battery

45W fast charging, reverse wired charging

In-display fingerprint sensor

Mini Capsule 2.0 support

IP54 rating

Ice Blue and Olive Green color options

Realme Narzo 70x