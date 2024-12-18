Realme Narzo 80 Ultra to debut in Jan. 2025 in India with white gold color, 8GB/128GB config

Realme is reportedly set to launch the first Ultra model in the Narzo lineup: the Realme Narzo 80 Ultra.

The brand introduced the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India back in March. Now, it seems the series is finally getting a successor with the introduction of the Realme Narzo 80 Ultra.

Interestingly, this will be the first Ultra model in the Narzo series, and it could mean that the upcoming Narzo lineup will be bigger.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, which cited some industry sources, the phone has an RMX5033 model number. It will launch at the end of January 2025 and is said to be coming in a single white-gold color. The outlet says that it will be available in an 8GB/128GB configuration, but other options are also expected to be offered on its launch.

Stay tuned for updates!

Via