Realme Note 60x 4G makes Philippine debut with ₱4.8K price tag

Realme has announced the Realme Note 60x 4G in the Philippines.

The new 4G phone follows the arrival of the Realme Note 60 model in the global market. As expected, the two share huge similarities, although the 60x is a cheaper and downgraded option of the base model.

The Realme Note 60x 4G also has the same Unisoc T612 chip and 6.74″ 90Hz IPS HD+ LCD as its sibling, but its other sections offer different details. For instance, its main camera is reduced to 8MP (vs. 32MP + secondary sensor in Note 60), and its protection rating is only IP54 (vs. IP64).

On a positive note, the Realme Note 60x 4G is undeniably another budget model from the brand, thanks to its ₱4,799 price tag. The phone is now available in Wilderness Green and Marble Black colors via Realme’s official Philippine website and its channels, including on Shoppee and TikTok.

Here are more details about the Realme Note 60x 4G:

Unisoc T612

4GB RAM (+8GB via Dynamic RAM Expansion)

64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB)

6.74″ 90Hz IPS HD+ LCD

Rear Camera: 8MP

Selfie Camera: 5MP

5000mAh battery

10W charging

IP54 rating

Android 14-based Realme UI

Wilderness Green and Marble Black

