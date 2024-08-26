Realme Note 60 hits stores in Indonesia

Realme still hasn’t made any announcement about the Realme Note 60, but the device is already available in stores in Indonesia.

The Realme Note 60 is now listed on various platforms in the country, confirming all of its key details and features. The phone is the successor of the Note 50, from which it has borrowed a handful of its specifications, such as the Unisoc T612 chipset. Despite this, some areas of the new phone have also been improved, including its frame (which is now metal), an enhanced camera module, and a rainwater smart touch-supported display.

The Realme Note 60 is now available in Indonesia. It offers consumers the 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, which are priced at RP1,399,000 and RP1,599,000, respectively.

Here are more details about the phone: