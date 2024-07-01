Realme Note 60 visits Geekbench with Unisoc T612 chip

It seems the Realme Note 60 is approaching its official debut, as it recently visited the Geekbench platform to test its Unisoc T612 chip.

The device is expected to launch soon after making several platform appearances in the past weeks, including on Thailand’s NBTC, Malaysia’s SIRIM, and TUV.

Now, the model with the RMX3933 model number visited another platform, Geekbench (via MySmartPrice). In the said benchmarking website, the Realme Note 60’s listing shows that it has a chip with a base frequency of 1.82GHz. It is believed to be the Unisoc T612 chip. Aside from this, the model that was tested employed Android 14 as its OS and had 6GB RAM.

Using these details, the result shows that Realme Note 60 registered 432 and 1341 points in the single-core and multi-core benchmarking tests on Geekbench.

The handheld will be the successor to the Realme Note 50, which has a UniSoC T612 SoC, Mali G57 GPU, 6.74” HD+ 90Hz LCD, 5,000mAh battery, and 10W charging.

The earlier listings didn’t reveal much about the model. However, the TUV revealed that the upcoming model will continue to use a 5000mAh battery.