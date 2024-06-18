Realme prepares Note 60 for launch, recent certification shows

The Realme Note 60 could soon arrive. Recently, the model has received various certifications, suggesting the brand is now preparing it for launch.

The device with the RMX3933 model number has been appearing on various certification platforms, including Thailand’s NBTC, Malaysia’s SIRIM, and TUV. Realme remains mum about the arrival of the Realme Note 60, but these certifications are indicative of its approaching debut.

The handheld will be the successor to the Realme Note 50, which has a UniSoC T612 SoC, Mali G57 GPU, 6.74” HD+ 90Hz LCD, 5,000mAh battery, and 10W charging.

The certifications do not offer ample details on whether the Note 60 will be getting significant improvements over its predecessor, but the TUV revealed that the upcoming model will continue to use a 5000mAh battery.

We will update this article for more details about the Realme Note 60.