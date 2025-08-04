Realme Note 70T 4G now in Europe

The Realme Note 70T 4G has been silently unveiled in Europe, and it is expected to infiltrate the Asian markets soon.
The brand silently put the new Realme Note model in the European market, where it is available for €89. Colorways include Obsidian Black and Beach Gold. Its back sports a familiar modern design, which is becoming popular in most recent releases. However, its front has a display with a thick chin and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.
As an affordable 4G device, fans can also expect entry-level specs, including:
- 201g
- 167.20 x 76.60 x 7.94mm
- Unisoc T7250
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options
- 6.74” HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD with 563nits peak brightness
- 13MP OmniVision OV13B10 main camera
- 5MP selfie camera
- 6000mAh battery
- 15W charging
- Android 15-based Realme UI 5
- NFC support
- IP54 rating + MIL-STD-810H
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Obsidian Black and Beach Gold