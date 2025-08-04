Realme Note 70T 4G now in Europe

The Realme Note 70T 4G has been silently unveiled in Europe, and it is expected to infiltrate the Asian markets soon.

The brand silently put the new Realme Note model in the European market, where it is available for €89. Colorways include Obsidian Black and Beach Gold. Its back sports a familiar modern design, which is becoming popular in most recent releases. However, its front has a display with a thick chin and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

As an affordable 4G device, fans can also expect entry-level specs, including: