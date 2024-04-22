Realme P1 5G starts selling in India today

Today, the Realme P1 5G will hit the stores in India. The model will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com, with its price starting at ₹14,999 within a limited time.

This follows the brand’s launch of the Realme P1 and P1 Pro last week. As shared by the company, the standard model will arrive in stores today, April 22, while the Pro version will start selling on April 30.

The model comes in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red color options and is available in two configurations. The 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations have price tags of ₹15,999 and ₹18,999, respectively, but Realme will offer the handset at discounted rates today. With this, starting 12 PM IST today until 12 AM tonight, fans can purchase the base model for only ₹14,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant for only ₹16,999.

Here are the details of the Realme P1 5G: