Realme P1, P1 Pro: Everything you need to know

The Realme P1 and P1 Pro are now official, and both devices offer some interesting features for consumers in India.

The brand announced the two models in India this week, giving buyers the choice of the standard model and the Pro version of the P series. Here is a quick look at what to expect from the two models:

Realme P1

6nm Dimensity 7050 chipset 5G

6.7” 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display with 2,000 nits peak brightness

Sony’s LYT600 sensor 50MP main sensor camera, 2MP portrait, 16MP selfie

5000mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC

Available in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green

6GB/128GB (₹15,999), 8GB/256GB (₹18,999)

IP54 rating

Realme UI 5.0

Rainwater Touch feature and in-display 3D fingerprint scanner

Sale start: April 22

Realme P1 Pro