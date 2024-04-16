Realme P1, P1 Pro: Everything you need to know

The Realme P1 and P1 Pro are now official, and both devices offer some interesting features for consumers in India.
The brand announced the two models in India this week, giving buyers the choice of the standard model and the Pro version of the P series. Here is a quick look at what to expect from the two models:
Realme P1
- 6nm Dimensity 7050 chipset 5G
- 6.7” 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display with 2,000 nits peak brightness
- Sony’s LYT600 sensor 50MP main sensor camera, 2MP portrait, 16MP selfie
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W SuperVOOC
- Available in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green
- 6GB/128GB (₹15,999), 8GB/256GB (₹18,999)
- IP54 rating
- Realme UI 5.0
- Rainwater Touch feature and in-display 3D fingerprint scanner
- Sale start: April 22
Realme P1 Pro
- 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset 5G
- Curved 6.7” 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and 2.32mm-narrow chin
- Sony’s LYT600 sensor 50MP main sensor camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens, 16MP selfie
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W SuperVOOC
- Available in Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue
- 8GB/128GB (₹21,999), 8GB/256GB (₹22,999)
- Realme UI 5.0
- Tactile engine, Air Gestures, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Rainwater Touch feature
- IP65 rating
- Sale start: April 30