Realme P2 Pro’s config, colors leak

The Realme P2 Pro is expected to launch in India soon, and according to a leak, the model will be offered in various configurations and colors.

The model appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards platform recently, suggesting its approaching arrival in the country. Ahead of the unveiling, folks at 91mobiles Hindi revealed the configurations and color options of the model.

According to the report, the Realme P2 Pro will be available in Eagle Grey and Chameleon Green. Its configuration, on the other hand, will offer a wider selection through its 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB options.

Based on the similarities between the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme P1 Pro, the Realme P2 Pro could share the same set of features as the Realme 13 Pro. If true, it means fans can expect the following specifications from the upcoming phone:

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

8GB/128GB (₹26,999), 8GB/256GB (₹28,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹31,999) configurations

Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Rear Camera: 50MP LYT-600 primary + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP

5200mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC wired charging

Android 14-based RealmeUI

Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

