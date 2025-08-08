Realme P4 Pro 5G visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

The Realme P4 Pro 5G was spotted on Geekbench alongside its chip and one of its RAM options.

Realme is now preparing its next P series. According to an earlier report, the lineup will initially include the vanilla P4 and the P4 Pro models. While the brand is still secretive about them, the latter made a recent appearance on Geekbench.

The phone with the RMX5116 model number was tested using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, an Adreno 722 GPU, 12GB RAM, and Android 15. The listing shows that it scored 1216 and 3533 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

According to a leak, the Realme P4 Pro 5G will be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations. Color options, meanwhile, include Midnight Ivy, Dark Oak Wood, and Birch Wood. The vanilla model, meanwhile, is allegedly coming in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB options and Engine Blue, Steel Gray, and Forge Red colorways.