Realme P4 series goes official in India

Realme has finally unveiled its latest offerings in the Indian market — the Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro.

The two new Realme models replace the Realme P3 and P3 Pro we welcomed earlier this year. Both bring some interesting specs, including a huge 7000mAh battery. However, they are comparable to other models we met in the past, such as the lineup’s Pro model, which is highly similar to the Realme 15 Pro.

The Pro variant will be available on August 27 in India. Its configurations include 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced (introductory) at ₹25,000, ₹27,000, and ₹29,000, respectively. The vanilla model, on the other hand, should now be available through Realme India and Flipkart. It comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB, priced at ₹18,500, ₹19,500, and ₹21,500, respectively.

Here are more details about the Realme P4 series:

Realme P4

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB

6.77″ 1080*2392px 144Hz AMOLED with 4500nits peak brightness and in-display optical fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 8MP ultrawide

16MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

Steel Gray, Engine Blue, and Forge Red

Realme P4 Pro