Realme V60 Pro specs leak: 6.67” LCD, 50MP main cam, 5465mAh battery, more

Realme is reportedly preparing another member for the Realme V60 series: the Realme V60 Pro.

The new model will join the Realme V60 and Realme V60s, which debuted back in June. According to a leak, the device was spotted on a certification platform bearing the RMX3953 model number. Some of the details expected from the Realme V60 Pro include:

197g weight

165.7×76.22×7.99mm dimensions

2.4GHz CPU

1TB storage expansion

6.67″ LCD with 720×1604px resolution

5465mAh rated battery capacity

50MP main camera

8MP selfie camera

The Realme V60 Pro could also adopt several details from its V60 siblings. To recall, the Realme V60 and Realme V60s both offer the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, a 32MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, and 10W charging. Both models also boast a 6.67″ HD+ LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits and a refresh rate of 50Hz to 120Hz. They are also offered both in Star Gold and Turquoise Green color options. Despite their similarities, the 8GB/256 option of the V60s model comes at a much higher price of CN¥1799 (versus the 8GB/256 variant of the V60 at CN¥1199).

