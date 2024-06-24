Realme V60, V60s now official: Everything You Need To Know

Realme has unveiled two new models for its fans: the Realme V60 and Realme V60s.

Both models are the brand’s latest budget offerings. Although they are almost identical in most sections, they differ in terms of their price tags.

To start, the Realme V60 and Realme V60s both offer the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, a 32MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, and 10W charging. Both models also boast a 6.67” HD+ LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits and a refresh rate of 50Hz to 120Hz. They are also offered both in Star Gold and Turquoise Green color options.

Despite their similarities, the 8GB/256 option of the V60s model comes at a much higher price of CN¥1799 (versus the 8GB/256 variant of the V60 at CN¥1199).

The Realme V60 and Realme V60s are now available in China through Realme’s official website.