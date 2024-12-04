Red Magic 10 Pro debuts globally

Nubia has finally launched the Red Magic 10 Pro in the global markets, including the US, Mexico, Europe, and Singapore.

This follows the launch of the Red Magic 10 Pro series in China, where the Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+ were both unveiled. Despite not getting the Pro+ model, global fans can still experience the same power in the regular Red Magic 10 Pro, which is also armed with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite its sibling is using.

According to the company, the Magic 10 Pro will be offered in Shadow, Moonlight, Dusk, and Dusk Ultra colors. Each color will have its own configuration: 12GB/256GB (Shadow), 16GB/512GB (Dusk), 24GB/1TB ROM (Dusk Ultra), and 16GB/512GB (Moonlight). Pricing starts at $649 and tops at $999.

Other details fans can expect include: