Redmi 10A India launch date revealed: Coming Soon

The Redmi 10A India launch date is in April, and it will be the first launch of the 10A in the world. The device doesn’t seem that interesting and lacks good specs, but it is priced nicely, so let’s take a look at it, and see what the launch will bring us.

The Redmi 10A India Launch

The Redmi 10A is the newest addition to Xiaomi’s budget lineup of Redmi A series devices, and it seems like an interesting device. It seems to be based off of its predecessor, the Redmi 9A, spec to spec, however, it seems like they only added a fingerprint sensor, and called it a day. The Redmi 10A renders and the Twitter post regarding the device claim that it has a 5 megapixel camera, the official product page claims there are two variants, and one has a 13 megapixel camera while the other has a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, however the official FCC spec sheet also claims that the device has a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. We don’t currently know which source to believe either, but expect a 13+2 megapixel camera on the Redmi 10A.

The Redmi 10A will feature a Helio G25, with 2/32, 3/64, 4/64 and 4/128 GB RAM/Storage configurations, and will ship with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The device will be launching on April 20th, and you can read more about it on one of our previous articles, such as this one.