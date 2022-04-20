Redmi 10A launched in India with 5000mAh battery!

Redmi 10A has been launched in India as a successor to Redmi 9A smartphone. It packs some decent specifications and boats some similar specifications as compared with its predecessor. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and comes with a bigger 5000mAh battery in the budget. Let’s have a look a the complete specifications and pricing of the Redmi 10A smartphone in India.

Redmi 10A; Specifications and Price

To begin with, the Redmi 10A has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel with a classic waterdrop notch cutout, HD+ 720*1080 pixel resolution, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, which is also used in the Redmi 9A device. It is available in two storage and RAM configurations: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Out of the box, it will run Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 skin. It’s a shame that neither the latest Android 12 nor MIUI 13 are included with the device.

The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and a standard 10W charger. The 10W charger is included in the box and charges the device via the MicroUSB port. In terms of optics, it has a 13MP single rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. It has a physical rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for added security. The Redmi 10A will be available in India in two different variants; 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. It is priced at INR 8,499 (USD 111) and INR 9,499 (USD 124) respectively. The device will be up for sale in Indian markets starting April 26th, 2022.