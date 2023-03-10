Redmi 12C Launched In Indonesia!

Redmi’s affordable new model, the Redmi 12C, is one of the highest-performing devices for its price, starting at $109 in the international market on March 8. Shortly after the device’s global launch, it was available in the Indonesian market.

The Redmi 12C is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. This chipset is the ideal choice for the price of the product. The new model is available in three RAM/Storage options, 3/32, 4/64 and 4/128 GB. Redmi’s new budget-friendly model is equipped with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.

Featuring a 6.71-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1650×720, it has a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a screen density of 268 ppi. The screen-to-body ratio is 82.6%. the phone, which weighs 192 grams and is 8.8mm thick, has a plastic body and does not have any additional protection features on its screen.

The Redmi 12C features a 50+2 MP dual camera setup on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. With its 5000 mAh battery, this device has a long screen time and is on its way to being the best entry-level model in the Indonesian market.

Redmi 12C Indonesia Price

Redmi’s new entry-level phone is available in Indonesia in Ocean Blue and Graphite Grey color options. the 3/32 GB configuration is 1,399,000 Rp, the 4/64 GB configuration is 1,599,000 Rp, and the 4/128 GB configuration is 1,799,000 Rp. The most basic configuration is sold more conveniently than in many regions with a price tag of about $90.