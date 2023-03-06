Redmi 12C Official Website has appeared!

A lot of news about the Redmi 12C was circulating. There were rumors that this device will be launched on February 26. But yet the Redmi 12C has not been introduced in the global market. It is only sold in India under the name POCO C55. There are users waiting for the new smartphone. We were doing some research on the Redmi 12C and we saw the latest Redmi 12C official website appeared.

Xiaomi Turkey had prepared the official website of the Redmi 12C. Does this mean that it was launched silently? Or was a mistake made by Xiaomi Turkey? Unfortunately, we do not know this. You can only access the features of Redmi 12C through Xiaomi Turkey’s website. The Redmi 12C is not yet visible on other official Xiaomi websites. Most likely it was this mistake. Now, let’s take a look at the Redmi 12C with all the information that has emerged.

Redmi 12C Official Website

Redmi 12C is a new affordable smartphone that has not been introduced yet. It aims to offer the best performance at an affordable price. While many users were waiting for the new product, the official website of the smartphone appeared. You can access all the features of Redmi 12C on the website prepared by Xiaomi Turkey. We do not know the price information of the model at the moment, but it is definitely an indication that the device will be launched soon. Here is the Redmi 12 official website!

I don’t think there is much to say. Most likely it was a mistake. Even if it was a mistake made by Xiaomi Turkey, all the features of Redmi 12C were already known. Because the smartphone was first launched in China. Maybe this product will be available in many regions soon. We don’t have any information about this. If you want to know all the features of the Redmi 12C, you can check it out through its Redmi 12C official website. So what do you guys think about the Redmi 12C? Do not forget to share your opinions.