Redmi 14C 4G now official in Czech Republic with Helio G81 Ultra, up to 8GB RAM, 5160mAh battery

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 14C 4G in the Czech Republic, offering fans in the country another affordable smartphone for their next upgrade.

The Redmi 14C made a notable entrance into the market as the first smartphone to use the new Helio G81 Ultra chip. This, nonetheless, is not the only highlight of the phone, as it also impresses in other sections despite its cheap price tag.

Aside from the new chip, it is powered by a decent 5160mAh battery with 18W charging, which powers its 6.88″ HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD. The handheld is available in 4GB/128GB, 4GB/256GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations, and the pricing starts at CZK2,999 (around $130).

Here are more details about the Xiaomi Redmi 14C:

Helio G81 Ultra (Mali-G52 MC2 GPU)

4GB/128GB, 4GB/256GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.88″ HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD with 600 nits peak brightness

Selfie: 13MP

Rear Camera: 50MP main + Auxiliary lens

5160mAh battery

18W charging

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, and Starry Blue colors

