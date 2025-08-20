Redmi 15 5G now official in India

After an earlier teaser, Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 15 5G in India.

The Redmi model was earlier announced in Malaysia. Now, the phone has finally arrived in India, where it has a base price of ₹14,999.

The smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and a huge 7000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. Its colors include Midnight Black, Sandy Purple, and Frosted White. Meanwhile, its configurations are 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB, priced at ₹14,999, ₹15,999, and ₹16,999, respectively.

Here are more details about Redmi 15 5G: