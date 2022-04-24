Redmi 9C/NFC MIUI 12.5 update for budget devices is coming soon!

Redmi 9C/NFC MIUI 12.5 update are coming soon for two budget-friendly devices. Since the day Xiaomi introduced the MIUI 13 interface, we frequently encounter news of the devices that have received or will receive the MIUI 13 update on the internet. However, today we will inform you about the update status of the devices that have not received the MIUI 12.5 update and will receive this update soon.

Redmi 9C and Redmi 9C NFC are some of the budget-friendly devices. While you come across the news of devices that receive the MIUI 13 update almost every day, unfortunately, even the MIUI 12.5 update has not been released for these models yet. According to the information we have, the Redmi 9C MIUI 12.5 and Redmi 9C NFC MIUI 12.5 update are ready. Redmi 9C MIUI 12.5 and Redmi 9C NFC MIUI 12.5 update will be available to users very soon.

Information about the Redmi 9C/NFC MIUI 12.5 update

Redmi 9C/NFC was launched out of the box with Android 10 based MIUI 12. The current versions of these devices are V12.0.21.0.QCRMIXM and V12.0.12.0.QCSMIXM respectively. With the upcoming Redmi 9C MIUI 12.5 and Redmi 9C NFC MIUI 12.5 update, these devices will receive the first Android and MIUI update. Also, Redmi 9C/NFC is on the announced MIUI 13 Second Batch list. These devices will not receive a larger Android and MIUI update after they also receive the Android 11-based MIUI 13 update.

Redmi 9C/NFC MIUI 12.5 update will be presented to you with the specified build numbers. Redmi 9C MIUI 12.5 update will be available with build number V12.5.3.0.RCRMIXM, while Redmi 9C NFC MIUI 12.5 update will be available with build number V12.5.2.0.RCSMIXM. The upcoming Redmi 9C/NFC MIUI 12.5 update will increase system stability and allow you to experience many features. This update will be released for Mi Pilots first. If no bug are encountered in the Redmi 9C / NFC MIUI 12.5 update, it will be accessible to all users.

How and where can I download the Redmi 9C/NFC MIUI 12.5 update when it arrives?

You will be able to easily download the upcoming Redmi 9C MIUI 12.5 and Redmi 9C NFC MIUI 12.5 update via MIUI Downloader. Also, many things are possible with MIUI Downloader, such as learning about upcoming updates and trying MIUI’s hidden features. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi 9C MIUI 12.5 and Redmi 9C NFC MIUI 12.5 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such content.