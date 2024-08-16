Redmi A3x now in India with Unisoc T603, up to 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, ₹7K starting price

Without making a noise, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A3x in the Indian market. The phone is now listed on its official website in the country, offering fans a decent set of specifications for affordable price tags.

The Redmi A3x was first introduced globally in May. After this, the phone was spotted listed on Amazon India. Now, Xiaomi has officially launched the phone in India by listing it on its official website.

The Redmi A3x is powered by a Unisoc T603, which is complemented by LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. There are two configuration options buyers can choose from: 3GB/64GB (₹6,999) and 4GB/128GB (₹7,999).

Here are more details about the Redmi A3x in India: