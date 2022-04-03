Redmi Buds 3 Pro Review: Redmi’s first noise canceling earbuds

In July 2021, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro was introduced. Redmi is known for offering users products at more affordable prices than Mi products. In 2019, Redmi entered the headphone industry with the launch of AirDots. Periodically, a new Redmi earbuds model is introduced every year.

There are 3 models in the Redmi Buds 3 series. While the Redmi Buds 3 resemble classic TWS earphones, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite and Redmi Buds 3 Pro models are designed like the AirDots 2S. The Redmi Buds 3 Pro features serious changes compared to its predecessor. Wireless charging, active noise cancelation, and long battery life are among the Redmi Buds 3 Pro features.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro Design

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro has a unique design. Although the design of the earbuds is similar to previous models, the charging case is completely different and offers one difference from Redmi’s previous TWS models: wireless charging. The charging case supports wireless fast charging. Redmi Buds 3 Pro is available in two color options, white and black. The earbuds are IPX4 waterproof certificate and can be used in harsh weather conditions.

Sound Features

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro has 9mm vibrating diaphragm composite audio drivers carefully tuned in Xiaomi‘s sound lab. The earphones with superior sound characteristics can deliver clear highs and also perform well with bass music. In addition to good sound quality, it also has active noise cancelation. The noise cancelation can reduce ambient sound to 35db and eliminate up to 98% of background sounds. In addition to these, you can listen to rock music besides bass music.

The three-microphone call noise cancelation is available to help you make calls in very loud places The call noise cancelation feature, which is similar to active noise cancelation, reduces background noise and ensures clear voice transmission to the caller. A feature you’ll find on almost all earbuds models is transparency mode allows you to hear outside sounds without having to remove the earbuds.

Connectivity

The connectivity features of the Redmi Buds 3 Pro will delight users. It is supported by Bluetooth 5.2 and has low latency. Moreover, you can connect and use the earbuds with two devices simultaneously. You can play games and watch movies comfortably with the earbuds. Similar to Apple’s earphones, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro has a find earbuds feature that makes it impossible to lose your earbuds. You can find your headphones as long as you do not lose the Bluetooth connection between your phone and the earbuds.

Battery life

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro offers battery life like high-end models. It has low power consumption, so you can use it for up to 6 hours on a single charge, and up to 28 hours if you include the charging case. However, this battery life only applies when noise cancelation is turned off. Battery life will decrease if you use active noise cancelation. It supports fast charging, so you can use it for up to 3 hours on a 10-minute charge. It can be fully charged in about half an hour and supports wireless fast charging.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro price and global availability

Redmi Buds 3 Pro was launched on July 20, 2021, and has since been available in global markets. You can buy the earbuds on global markets, AliExpress or similar websites. The price is around $50-60 and is more than affordable for a product that offers such features.