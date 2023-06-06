Redmi Buds 4 Active will be launched on June 13 in India alongside Xiaomi Pad 6!

Redmi Buds 4 Active, ANC (active noise cancellation) supported variant of Redmi Buds 4, will be introduced with Xiaomi Pad 6 at the launch event on June 13 in India. Redmi Buds 4 Active offers higher quality sound with 12mm audio drivers and is more advanced than Redmi Buds 4.

Redmi Buds 4 Active launching soon in India

Redmi Buds 4 Active will be introduced in India alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6. According to the previous Xiaomi India official Twitter account, device will meet India users on June 13. Redmi Buds 4 Active has a total weight of 42 grams with charging case, and each earbud weighs 3.65 grams. Wireless headset can be charged via USB Type-C cable and has dimensions of 63.2×53.4×24 mm and black color. Redmi Buds 4 headphones have two different noise canceling modes, normal mode and ANC (active noise canceling). Thanks to its IPX4 certification, it’s dust and water resistant.

Charging case contains a 440mAh battery and provides 28 hours of use when fully charged. Earphones have a usage time of 5 hours with a 34 mAh battery. Thanks to the fast charging feature, you can get 2 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge. As for the features of the wireless headset, it is likely to leave a positive impression among users. 12mm driver and noise canceling modes provide a higher quality sound experience. Thanks to its IPX4 certification, durability is ensured, while its battery life and fast charging feature are ideal for meeting the daily needs of users. Features such as Bluetooth 5.3 and touch control provide ease of use.

You can find more information about the Redmi Buds 4 Active on the said Tweet and on the official Xiaomi page, more information about the Xiaomi Pad 6 is also available in this post.