Redmi K90, Note 15 series prices increased in China

The vanilla Redmi K90 and Redmi Note 15 series have been slapped with price hikes in China.

The rising cost of memory continues to affect smartphone brands, leading to several price adjustments. In addition to India and other parts of the world, the domestic market of these Chinese brands has been feeling the crisis as well. Recently, Xiaomi implemented new price hikes to the standard K90 model and the Redmi Note 15 lineup.

According to their latest listings, here are the new prices of the affected phones:

Redmi K90

12GB/256GB: CN¥2799 (from CN¥2599)

16GB/256GB: CN¥3099 (from CN¥2899)

12GB/512GB: CN¥3399 (from CN¥3199)

16GB/512GB: CN¥3699 (from CN¥3499)

16GB/1TB: CN¥4199 (from CN¥3999)

Redmi Note 15

8GB/128GB: CN¥1399 (from CN¥1099)

8GB/256GB: CN¥1599 (from CN¥1299)

12GB/256GB: CN¥1799 (from CN¥1499)

Redmi Note 15 Pro

8GB/256GB: CN¥1799 (from CN¥1499)

12GB/256GB: CN¥1999 (from CN¥1699)

12GB/512GB: CN¥2199 (from CN¥1899)

Redmi Note 15 Pro+

12GB/256GB: CN¥2299 (from CN¥1999)

12GB/512GB: CN¥2499 (from CN¥2199)

16GB/512GB: CN¥2699 (from CN¥2399)

The news follows an earlier ₹2K increase the brand made to the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India. Meanwhile, while the K90 series is China-exclusive, Xiaomi might implement a global price hike on it if it presents it as a rebadged lineup.